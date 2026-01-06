Chubb tallied 47 tackles (24 solo), including 8.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also had two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Chubb saw his production totals decline compared to last season, despite the fact that he played one more game in 2025. Across 16 regular-season appearances in 2024, he managed 73 tackles (45 solo), including 11.0 sacks, plus two passes defensed, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Chubb will look to rebound in 2026, in which he will play out the final season of his contract with the Dolphins.