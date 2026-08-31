The Dolphins claimed Cook off waivers from the Jets on Monday.

Both Cook and Bailey Zappe lost to rookie fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik for the Jets' backup quarterback job behind Geno Smith. Cook will get a new opportunity in Miami, who is expected to slot in as the Dolphins' QB3 behind starter Malik Willis and backup Kyle McCord. Cook appeared in five regular-season games (four starts) for the Jets in 2025, completing 57.5 percent of his passes for 739 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions while turning 13 carries into 49 yards.

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