Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Burns old squad twice
Bolden rushed twice for 60 yards and two touchdowns didn't net any yards on his sole reception in the Dolphins' 34-33 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
It's hard to say whether it was an intentional dig at Bill Belichick, but Bolden was coincidentally a pivotal part of the offense for a brief portion of the first half and incredibly found paydirt on his only two carries. The veteran had only toted the ball only once all season prior to Sunday, as his utility primarily comes on special teams. Despite his surprising success Sunday, it's difficult to envision Bolden having much of a consistent week-to-week role in a rushing attack that already typically caps the touches of the top duo of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
