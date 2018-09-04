Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Headed for Miami
Bolden is slated to sign with the Dolphins, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
From a fantasy standpoint, Bolden will be behind listed co-starters Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, as well as rookie Kalen Ballage. The former New England Patriot will, however, add versatility to the Miami backfield, plus he's made a name for himself as an outstanding special teams player.
