Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Limited in practice Thursday
Bolden (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Bolden sat out Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but appears to be progressing in his recovery. The former Patriot stands to take most of his snaps on special teams when healthy, and is unlikely to see substantial carries behind co-starters Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Headed for Miami•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Released by Pats•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Rushes for 35 yards Thursday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Practicing Friday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Placed on Non-Football Illness list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...