Bolden (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Bolden sat out Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but appears to be progressing in his recovery. The former Patriot stands to take most of his snaps on special teams when healthy, and is unlikely to see substantial carries behind co-starters Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.

