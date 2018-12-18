Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Logs one carry in loss
Bolden rushed once for 12 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.
After scoring twice during a Week 14 win over the Patriots, Bolden's usage likely disappointed fantasy managers who picked him up as a waiver wire flier. Bolden did not earn an uptick in carries even after Frank Gore (knee) departed Sunday's loss in the first quarter due to a knee injury -- instead, rookie Kalen Ballage stepped up with 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. Even if Gore is unable to suit up Week 16 against the Jaguars, it's unlikely that Bolden will receive a notable workload behind Ballage and Kenyan Drake.
