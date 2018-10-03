Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Misses practice Wednesday
Bolden (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Bolden seemingly picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The running back was only on the field for just 18 special teams' snaps and has yet to carry the ball for the Dolphins this season, as he's buried on the depth chart.
