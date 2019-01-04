Bolden caught his sole target for nine yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He ends the season with eight rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and three receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown.

Bolden remained in a depth role with the Dolphins all season, even after Frank Gore suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 15, and only played 25 offensive snaps through 16 games. Most of Bolden's limited usage came in the red zone, allowing him to achieve slight fantasy value with three total touchdowns during the Dolphins' last four games. The 28-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and will remain squarely behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake on the depth chart if Miami chooses to re-sign him.