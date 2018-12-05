Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Picks up first carry
Bolden gained 10 yards on a single carry during Sunday's 21-17 win over Buffalo.
Despite some solid supporting performances in years past for division-rival New England, Bolden hadn't cracked the stat sheet until Sunday. There simply aren't many carries to go around in Miami and a lot of hungry backs to feed including the ageless Frank Gore and younger options such as Kenyan Drake and, to a much lesser extent, rookie Kalen Ballage. It'd be a nice story for Bolden to come out big against his old Patriots team Sunday, but his usage this season and the crowded stable make that seem unlikely.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Yet to log snap on offense•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Headed for Miami•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Released by Pats•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...