Bolden gained 10 yards on a single carry during Sunday's 21-17 win over Buffalo.

Despite some solid supporting performances in years past for division-rival New England, Bolden hadn't cracked the stat sheet until Sunday. There simply aren't many carries to go around in Miami and a lot of hungry backs to feed including the ageless Frank Gore and younger options such as Kenyan Drake and, to a much lesser extent, rookie Kalen Ballage. It'd be a nice story for Bolden to come out big against his old Patriots team Sunday, but his usage this season and the crowded stable make that seem unlikely.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...