Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Week 5
Bolden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Bolden was unable to practice Wednesday after logging 18 snaps on special teams in Week 4, but he improved to limited participation Thursday before returning in full Friday. Given his progression in activity level throughout the week, Bolden figures to suit up Sunday while providing depth at running back behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore.
