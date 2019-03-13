Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Rejoining Patriots
Bolden will sign a two-year contract with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bolden spent the first six years of his career in New England before jumping to Miami in 2018. He figures to get most of his playing time on special teams, as the Patriots have Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead under contract through 2020.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: One reception to cap season•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Scores third touchdown of 2018•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Logs one carry in loss•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Burns old squad twice•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Picks up first carry•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Yet to log snap on offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...