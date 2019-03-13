Bolden agreed Wednesday with the Patriots on a two-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bolden spent the first six years of his career in New England before jumping to Miami in 2018. In his return to the Patriots, Bolden projects to receive most of his time on special teams, as the team already has more established running backs in Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead under contract through 2020.

