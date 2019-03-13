Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Returns to New England
Bolden agreed Wednesday with the Patriots on a two-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bolden spent the first six years of his career in New England before jumping to Miami in 2018. In his return to the Patriots, Bolden projects to receive most of his time on special teams, as the team already has more established running backs in Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead under contract through 2020.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: One reception to cap season•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Scores third touchdown of 2018•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Logs one carry in loss•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Burns old squad twice•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Picks up first carry•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Yet to log snap on offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...