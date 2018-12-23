Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Scores third touchdown of 2018
Bolden rushed four times for nine yards and caught his only target for four yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Bolden did all of his damage during the first quarter, reaching the end zone on a misdirection play in which Kenyan Drake attracted the attention of most of the Jaguars' defense. The 28-year-old appears to have earned the trust of Miami's coaching staff in the red zone, but is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes due to his low weekly touches.
