Dolphins' Brandon Bolden: Yet to log snap on offense
Bolden has not logged an offensive snap this season entering the Dolphins' Week 12 matchup against the Colts.
Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore have done a nice job of avoiding the injury bug this year, so the Dolphins haven't had any need to turn to Bolden on offense. With fourth-round rookie Kalen Ballage the next man up behind them, Bolden faces steep odds of attaining fantasy relevance at any point the rest of the season.
