Bolden has not logged an offensive snap this season entering the Dolphins' Week 12 matchup against the Colts.

Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore have done a nice job of avoiding the injury bug this year, so the Dolphins haven't had any need to turn to Bolden on offense. With fourth-round rookie Kalen Ballage the next man up behind them, Bolden faces steep odds of attaining fantasy relevance at any point the rest of the season.