Doughty signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Doughty was taken by the Dolphins in the seventh-round of the 2016 Draft, but still has not made his NFL debut with the team. He spent the entirety of the 2017 season, and all but one week of the 2016 season on their practice squad. The Western Kentucky product will look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster in the 2018 season.