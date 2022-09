Jones accumulated 11 tackles (six solo), one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble during Sunday's season opener against the Patriots.

Jones was all over the field on defense as he finished as Miami's leading tackler in Week 1 win. The 24-year-old also strip sacked New England quarterback Mac Jones, leading to a two-yard touchdown recovery by linebacker Melvin Ingram in the second quarter. Jones could be in store for a career-best campaign as the Fins' starting strong safety in 2022.