Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Jones (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The move isn't official yet, but it appears like Jones is headed for injured reserve. McDaniel refrained from calling Jones' knee injury season ending, but he did say it didn't look good. Once he's moved to IR, he'll be forced to miss at least four games, but it sounds like he could be sidelined even longer.