Jones (chest) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones was a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate, so this is a move in the right direction for the third-year safety. He played 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills, and there was no report of him suffering an injury during the game. However, if he were unable to play Thursday against the Bengals it'd certainly be a blow to the team's secondary.
