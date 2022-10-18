Jones recorded six tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings.
Jones has exceeded 90 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back contests, and in four of six appearances this season. The third-year safety also has two sacks on the season, and it's fair to say that he's emerged as a legitimate fantasy option in IDP formats.
