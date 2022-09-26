Jones was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Jones played 90 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps Monday against the Bills, but he apparently sustained a chest injury that would have kept him off the field if Miami had practiced Monday. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: No injury designation for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: New addition to injury report•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Does it all Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Good to go Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Off COVID list, still questionable•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Lands on COVID list•