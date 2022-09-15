Jones (hip) was limited during practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones was believed to be healthy after Week 1, and he was not on the injury report Wednesday. A late week downgrade could be a concern, however it's possible Jones is just sore and the team is taking it easy on him heading into Week 2. Any potential absence from him against the Ravens would be a significant blow to the secondary, especially with fellow safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) also questionable for the contest.