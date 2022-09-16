Jones doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a hip injury, but he's good to go for Week 2. The 2020 third-round pick played 54 snaps in the season opener and recorded 11 tackles, one sack and one pass defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: New addition to injury report•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Does it all Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Good to go Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Off COVID list, still questionable•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Lands on COVID list•
-
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Picks up sack in return•