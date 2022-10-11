Jones recorded nine tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

The third-year safety led all Miami tacklers with nine stops in Week 5 versus the Jets, while he also played all but two of the team's defensive snaps in the process. Jones is now up to 36 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble through the first five weeks in 2022, and he'll now prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.