Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Scooped by Miami

The Dolphins selected Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

The safety out of the University of Texas is a strong tackler, having racked up 86 stops as a senior on the 40 Acres. He couldn't work out at the combine and is somewhat undersized at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, but that didn't stop him from being a productive player in college who also showcased coverage skills. He will challenge for snaps in the Miami defensive backfield as a rookie.