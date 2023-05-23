Jones (knee) was seen running off to the side at Tuesday's OTAs practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Jones suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 of last season and is roughly seven months removed from the injury. He's still in the midst of his rehab and likely won't be cleared until sometime during training camp. The 2020 third-round pick will be the starter next to Jevon Holland at the safety spots for the Dolphins. Jones has eight career sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.