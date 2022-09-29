Jones (chest) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
Jones suffered an apparent chest injury during Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Bills, but his ability to practice in a limited fashion during both of Tuesday's and Wednesday's sessions indicates he'll be good to go in Week 4 against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old figures to operate as the Dolphins No. 1 strong safety Thursday night.
