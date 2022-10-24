Jones won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a knee injury.
Jones was productive to begin Sunday's game, as he totaled seven tackles (two solo). However, he was ruled out in the fourth quarter due to his knee issue. Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem are candidates to see additional playing time for the Dolphins down the stretch.
