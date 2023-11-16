Berrios (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Berrios missed Wednesday's session, but his return to the field a day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will relay whether Berrios practiced fully or was limited Thursday.
