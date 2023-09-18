Berrios secured two of three targets for 28 yards during Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Berrios also operated as Miami's top punt returner, handling two returns for a total of 27 yards. Behind target leaders Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (concussion), Berrios retains enough involvement in his rotational offensive role to warrant some fantasy consideration in deep formats. If Waddle remains in the concussion protocol Week 3 versus the Broncos, it would pave the way for Berrios to handle an expanded gig.