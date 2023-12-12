Berrios secured both of his targets for 13 yards during Monday's 28-27 loss to Tennessee.

Berrios once again operated as Miami's top return man, but with Tyreek Hill (ankle) having to move between the field and the sideline Monday, he also saw a slight uptick of involvement on offense. In the event that Hill is forced to miss the Dolphins' divisional matchup against the Jets in Week 15, Berrios and fellow depth wideout Cedrick Wilson could both be thrust into larger roles behind Jaylen Waddle.