Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Sunday that Berrios needed stitches after injuring his head on a punt return and will be forced to miss some time, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Per Beasley, Berrios can't put a helmet on until he gets the stitches removed, but it's unclear how long they'll have to stay in. The returner's next chance to suit up for game action will come next Saturday in Houston, but Miami may keep him sidelined for the remainder of preseason action to ensure he's healthy for Week 1 of the regular season.