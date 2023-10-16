Berrios secured both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Berrios continues to handle a valuable depth role for the Dolphins behind top wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but aside Week 4 vs. Buffalo when he found the end zone, that hasn't to fantasy success. Except in the deepest of formats, he won't be in consideration as a streaming option for Miami's matchup against the Eagles in Week 7.