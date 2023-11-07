Berrios was not targeted during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Berrios managed to suit up and play through his hamstring injury despite being officially listed as questionable, but it was Cedrick Wilson who handled the majority of No. 3 receiver work for Miami. With just three catches for 15 yards on five targets across his last three games, it's clear that Berrios' role on offense has diminished with Wilson's emergence and the arrival of Chase Claypool. When the Dolphins take on the Raiders in Week 11, after a bye, Berrios will once again stand to do most of his damage on special teams.