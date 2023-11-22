Berrios (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Dolphins' estimated injury report Tuesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Berrios was unable to play in Week 11 due to a hamstring injury, but he appears to be trending towards a return for Friday's matchup with the Jets. The wide receiver has reeled in three catches for 15 yards over the last three games he's appeared in.
