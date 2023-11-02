Berrios (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
It's a downgrade for Berrios after he practiced fully Wednesday. Mid-week injuries or downgrades are rarely a good sign for a player's Sunday availability, but Berrios will have a chance Friday to get back on the field. If Berrios would need to miss, Cedrick Wilson and Chase Claypool could see increased playing time against the Chiefs.
