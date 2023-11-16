Berrios (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
It puts Berrios on track to play against the Raiders after he missed practice Wednesday. Berrios has appeared in all nine games this season, recording a 20-194-1 receiving line on 25 targets as an ancillary option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Back on practice field•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Held without catch•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Suiting up in Frankfurt•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Limited by hamstring Thursday•