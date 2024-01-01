Berrios secured both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Berrios also racked up 74 yards as a kick returner. He saw more opportunity for targets with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sidelined, but it was Cedrick Wilson who found the end zone (two targets) while working behind top wideout Tyreek Hill. It's conceivable that Waddle misses Week 18's game against the Bills, in which case Berrios will once again be in position to handle a more notable depth role.