Berrios (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Berrios was limited Wednesday, but his full participation a day later has him on pace to play against the Panthers on Sunday. Through his first five games this season, Berrios has caught 15 of his 18 targets for 159 yards and a TD, numbers that give him modest PPR utility while working behind Miami's top WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.