Berrios secured three of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Berrios clearly played behind both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as expected, but he still produced decent numbers in his Dolphins regular-season debut. River Cracraft also had three grabs on five targets, going for 40 yards and a score. More surprising, though, is that TE Durham Smythe finished second on the team in targets with seven. On days when Miami doesn't have to play from behind for nearly the entire game, Berrios and Cracraft likely won't see so many opportunities.