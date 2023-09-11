Berrios secured three of five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.
Berrios clearly played behind both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as expected, but he managed fair production in his Dolphins regular-season debut. River Cracraft also had three grabs on five targets, going for 40 yards and a score. More surprising, though, is that TE Durham Smythe finished second on the team in targets with seven. In games where Miami doesn't have to play catch-up, Berrios and Cracraft likely won't see so many opportunities.
