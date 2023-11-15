Berrios (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Coming off the Dolphins' bye, Berrios continues to manage a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. That said, Berrios' fantasy impact has been modest this season, apart from a six-catch effort in Week 4. Overall, he's caught 20 of his 25 targets for 194 yards and a TD in nine games.
