Watch Now:

Berrios (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Coming off the Dolphins' bye, Berrios continues to manage a hamstring injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. That said, Berrios' fantasy impact has been modest this season, apart from a six-catch effort in Week 4. Overall, he's caught 20 of his 25 targets for 194 yards and a TD in nine games.

More News