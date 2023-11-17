Berrios (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Berrios logged limited practices Thursday and Friday after opening the week as a non-participant Wednesday. Per Wingfield, coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Friday that Berrios has a chance "for sure" to play Sunday, but there's a chance the team will keep the wide receiver out to be proactive about his recovery from the hamstring injury, through which Berrios played in the Week 9 loss to Kansas City prior to Miami's Week 10 bye.