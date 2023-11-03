Berrios (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

After missing practice Wednesday, Berrios was limited Thursday and Friday and will approach Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET contest in Frankfurt with an official 'questionable' designation. Through eight games to date, Berrios has caught 20 of his 25 targets for 194 yards and a TD, a pace that limits his fantasy utility to deeper PPR formats.