Berrios secured all six of his targets for 43 yards and one score during Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills.
Berrios carried the ball once for 11 yards. With River Cracraft (shoulder) out until Week 8 at the earliest, Berrios is clearly Miami's best option as a No. 3 wideout behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, putting him in the mix as a weekly flex option in deeper fantasy formats. Miami's offense could find better success against the Giants in Week 5, though normally targets will be more narrowly funneled between Hill and Waddle.
More News
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Catches two passes in win•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Makes three grabs in Week 1 win•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Scores in preseason win•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Gets stitches, set to miss time•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Sustains injury Friday•
-
Dolphins' Braxton Berrios: Signing with Dolphins•