Berrios secured all six of his targets for 43 yards and one score during Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills.

Berrios carried the ball once for 11 yards. With River Cracraft (shoulder) out until Week 8 at the earliest, Berrios is clearly Miami's best option as a No. 3 wideout behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, putting him in the mix as a weekly flex option in deeper fantasy formats. Miami's offense could find better success against the Giants in Week 5, though normally targets will be more narrowly funneled between Hill and Waddle.