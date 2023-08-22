Berrios (head) secured three of four targets for 33 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's exhibition win over the Texans.

Berrios returned to action after having suffered a head injury on a punt return Aug. 13, and in impressive fashion. He began the game with one catch from starter Tua Tagovailoa, with his final two grabs, including an 18-yard touchdown to end the second quarter, coming from Skylar Thompson. He looks slated to operate as the Dolphins' top return man this season, while also handling a depth role at wideout.