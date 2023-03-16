The Dolphins are slated to sign Berrios to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old will provide the Dolphins with added wide receiver depth behind top options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well give the team a capable option in the return game. in 17 games for the Jets in 2022, Berrios logged a modest 18-145-0 receiving line while adding two rushing touchdowns, but if he's able to secure steady snaps out of the slot with Miami, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder could see an uptick in production this coming season.