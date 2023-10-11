Berrios (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Berrios also started the previous week with a limited practice before upgrading to full participation Thursday and avoiding the Week 5 injury report against the Giants. He'll look to follow the same pattern before Sunday's game against the Panthers, which would put Berrios on track to contribute as a return man and depth wide receiver again.
