Berrios (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Berrios scored his first touchdown as a member of the Dolphins in the 48-20 Week 4 loss to Buffalo, but he's nursing a knee injury in the aftermath of that game. Miami's No. 3 wide receiver and return man on special teams will have two more opportunities to return to full participation before Sunday's game against the Giants.
