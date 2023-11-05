Berrios (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

A mid-week addition to the Dolphins' injury report, Berrios was a limited participant in practices Thursday and Friday before taking a questionable tag into the weekend. The Dolphins were ultimately encouraged enough by how Berrios looked during those practice sessions to keep him active Sunday, so he should be ready to handle his usual role as the No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Through the first nine games of the season, Berrios has recorded 20 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets to go with 11 yards on his lone carry.