Berrios secured both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants.

Berrios also contributed as a kick returner, but he wasn't utilized substantially on offense Week 5, with Cedrick Wilson instead handling the bulk of No. 3 WR opportunities. The Dolphins should be in line for another successful offensive performance Week 6 against the Panthers, but Berrios shouldn't be considered more than a flex option for desperate fantasy managers with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle healthy.